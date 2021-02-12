 

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25th, 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter results scheduled to be released following the market’s close on February 24th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live webcast of the conference call and investor presentation will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning February 25th, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,950 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25th, 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter results scheduled to be released following the market’s close on February 24th. Residents of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Siemens Government Technologies Chosen for Electronic Security System Maintenance & Services on ...
Tikehau Capital Exceeds Target With €28.5bn in Assets Under Management at End-December 2020, ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Pricing of $450 Million of 6.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
04.02.21
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Intention to Offer $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
04.02.21
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Provides Estimated Preliminary 2020 Results
01.02.21
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces New Independent Director B.C. Silver and Upcoming Retirement of Director Michael Gade