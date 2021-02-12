 

Luminar Strengthens Board of Directors with Two New Leaders

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, announced today that it has appointed to its Board Katharine “Katie” A. Martin, Chair of the Board of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and Dr. Mary Lou Jepsen, a technology industry executive who is currently the CEO, Founder and Chair of the Board of medical laser imaging device company Openwater as well as Director at Lear Corporation.

“We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to welcome both Mary Lou and Katie to our Board as renowned experts and leaders in their respective fields who will help guide Luminar as we continue to execute and scale,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar. “Mary Lou is a true inspirational leader in the technology industry. She has successfully built and scaled companies developing complex hardware technologies through mass production, and has advised and led engineering divisions for some of the most prominent global tech companies like Google, Intel, and Facebook. Her lasting contributions to society have been nothing short of incredibly impressive, and I look forward to her contributions at Luminar as we enter series production next year. Similarly, Katie’s extensive leadership experience at the fabled firm Wilson Sonsini will prove invaluable to Luminar, having advised some of the most successful technology companies and prominent founder/CEO’s of our generation on corporate and strategic matters as they transition into life as a public company. Benefiting from the insights and industry experience of Mary Lou and Katie is a huge win for Luminar, and comes at a pivotal time in our history.”

About Dr. Mary Lou Jepsen:

Dr. Jepsen is CEO, Founder and Chair of the Board of Openwater, a San Francisco-based medical laser imaging device technology company. She also serves as a Director on the Board of Lear Corporation, a Fortune 150 automotive components supplier.

As a prolific inventor and entrepreneur, Dr. Jepsen has been named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine (“Time 100”), in addition to CNN’s top 10 thinkers in science and technology. She has over 200 patents published or issued to her name.

Previously, Dr. Jepsen served as the Executive Director of Engineering at Facebook, Inc. and Head of Display Technologies at Oculus, and she has also held similar roles at Google, Inc. and X (formerly Google[x]). Prior to this, Dr. Jepsen was a professor at MIT and co-founded the nonprofit organization “One Laptop per Child,” for which she served as CTO and lead architect on design, cost-down, and scale components for the $100 laptops that were successfully shipped to millions of children in the developing world.

Wertpapier


