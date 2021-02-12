Cummins Makes Several Key Leadership Appointments

“The world is rapidly changing and we need strong leaders who excel at both strategy and execution to ensure our company, employees and communities can continue to thrive,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “I am confident this group of leaders will help successfully guide us. Their experiences, unique skills and consistent demonstration of our core values and leadership culture make each of them well-suited to contribute significantly to the future of our company.”

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that several leaders were appointed to new key roles, effective March 1. These appointments are consistent with the company’s approach to leadership development and succession planning to ensure the company is best positioned for continued growth and success.

Mahesh Narang is being named Vice President & President– Components Segment. Narang brings significant experience to this position, having led two of the Components business units - Cummins Emission Solutions and Cummins Turbo Technologies. Narang has worked at Cummins for almost 20 years in a variety of global roles. He has been a member of the Components leadership team since 2015 and has been integral to its success, focused on maximizing future growth opportunities. Narang is known for his highly analytical, strategic and decisive approach and for his capabilities to lead and develop others.

Cary Chenanda is being named Vice President – Cummins Emission Solutions. Chenanda has worked at Cummins for over 20 years with deep experience in the Components Segment and in leading a global business and developing talent. Chenanda previously established and led Cummins Electronics and in 2017, he oversaw the unification of the Cummins Electronics and Cummins Fuel System Businesses into one combined business. Under his leadership, Cummins Electronics and Fuel Systems has achieved record financial results while simultaneously improving quality.

Marina Savelli is being appointed Vice President – Cummins Electronics and Fuel Systems. Savelli has been with Cummins for 27 years and has worked in many parts of the company. She is known as a terrific leader and over the course of her career, she has gained a deep and broad understanding of our employees, customers and business. Savelli has held various global finance and business leadership roles in Cummins Filtration, roles in purchasing and for the off-highway business in Cummins Emissions Solutions, and has led the Global Market Insights Group. Most recently, Savelli served on the Distribution Business Segment leadership team as Executive Director – Sales and Service.