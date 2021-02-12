 

Grupo Arcor and Ingredion Announce Joint Venture in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 15:10  |  62   |   |   

Joint venture leverages manufacturing expertise, global go-to-market capabilities, and food
and beverage industry experience to create and scale innovative ingredient solutions

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Arcor, the leading food company of Argentina, and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global ingredient solutions provider to the food and beverage industry, have signed an agreement to create a joint venture that will leverage the two companies’ manufacturing expertise, complementary geographic footprints and commercial capabilities to broaden food and beverage ingredient offerings to customers in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. Arcor and Ingredion will hold a 51% and 49% stake, respectively. The joint venture will have a combined turnover of more than US$ 300 million.

  • Arcor will transfer its ingredient operations to the joint venture, which includes one manufacturing facility in Lules (province of Tucumán) and two manufacturing facilities in the Industrial Complex Arroyito (province of Córdoba).
  • Ingredion will transfer its Argentina, Chile and Uruguay operations to the joint venture, which includes two manufacturing facilities in the districts of Chacabuco and Baradero (province of Buenos Aires).

The manufacturing facilities produce value-added ingredients, such as glucose syrups, maltose, fructose, starch and maltodextrins that are essential to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

The joint venture will be managed by a jointly appointed team of executives who will be responsible for integrating the combined operations to market, sell and manufacture ingredients within Argentina, Chile and Uruguay and to further optimize the manufacturing network and support functions to create incremental shareholder value.

"We are pleased to announce our joint venture with Grupo Arcor, a leader and pioneer in the food industry,” said Jorge Elías, president of Ingredion’s South America region. “We share similar values and are passionate about creating a world-class experience and offering ingredient solutions that deliver value for our customers. We look forward to combining Ingredion’s successful go-to-market team with our respective operations to strengthen our future for years to come.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grupo Arcor and Ingredion Announce Joint Venture in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay Joint venture leverages manufacturing expertise, global go-to-market capabilities, and foodand beverage industry experience to create and scale innovative ingredient solutions BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Ingredion Incorporated meldet Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2020
03.02.21
Ingredion Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
02.02.21
Ingredion to Present at CAGNY 2021 Conference
01.02.21
Ingredion Named to Fortune Magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies List for 12th Consecutive Year
28.01.21
Ingredion’s Commitment to DEI Recognized by Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign
13.01.21
Ingredion to Release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on February 3