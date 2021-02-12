Grupo Arcor and Ingredion Announce Joint Venture in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Arcor , the leading food company of Argentina, and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global ingredient solutions provider to the food and beverage industry, have signed an agreement to create a joint venture that will leverage the two companies’ manufacturing expertise, complementary geographic footprints and commercial capabilities to broaden food and beverage ingredient offerings to customers in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. Arcor and Ingredion will hold a 51% and 49% stake, respectively. The joint venture will have a combined turnover of more than US$ 300 million.

Arcor will transfer its ingredient operations to the joint venture, which includes one manufacturing facility in Lules (province of Tucumán) and two manufacturing facilities in the Industrial Complex Arroyito (province of Córdoba).

Ingredion will transfer its Argentina, Chile and Uruguay operations to the joint venture, which includes two manufacturing facilities in the districts of Chacabuco and Baradero (province of Buenos Aires).

The manufacturing facilities produce value-added ingredients, such as glucose syrups, maltose, fructose, starch and maltodextrins that are essential to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

The joint venture will be managed by a jointly appointed team of executives who will be responsible for integrating the combined operations to market, sell and manufacture ingredients within Argentina, Chile and Uruguay and to further optimize the manufacturing network and support functions to create incremental shareholder value.

"We are pleased to announce our joint venture with Grupo Arcor, a leader and pioneer in the food industry,” said Jorge Elías, president of Ingredion’s South America region. “We share similar values and are passionate about creating a world-class experience and offering ingredient solutions that deliver value for our customers. We look forward to combining Ingredion’s successful go-to-market team with our respective operations to strengthen our future for years to come.”