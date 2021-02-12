 

Sumo Logic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. The company will host a conference call on the same day beginning at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30PM Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 from the United States or (201) 689-8560 internationally and reference the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available for approximately two weeks. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the recording passcode 13716535. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the Sumo Logic Investor Relations website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc., (Nasdaq: SUMO), is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul Thomas
Sumo Logic
pthomas@sumologic.com
(650) 214-3847

Media Contact
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
mliton@sumologic.com
(650) 814-3882




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2021 after …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Sumo Logic Deepens Customer Training Program with New Certifications in Observability and Cloud SIEM
02.02.21
Sumo Logic Achieves FedRAMP-Moderate Authorization

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
52
Sumo Logic IPO (17.09.20)