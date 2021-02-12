 

Positive Image, One of the Largest Photography Businesses in the Chicago Area to Offer Urbanimmersive 3D Tours With UiMeet3D

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that Positive Image Inc. (“Positive Image”), one of the largest photography businesses in the Chicago area will start offering Urbanimmersive 3D Tours and UiMeet3D to its customers.

The rising demand for virtual and immersive 3D tours accentuated by the social distancing measures associated to the Covid-19 crisis is pushing photography businesses to review their product offering and include 3D tour solutions that will fit everyone’s budget and needs. Recently announced UiMeet3D from Urbanimmersive is well positioned to take advantage of this trend by offering a unique and cost-effective 3D tour product which allows multi user interaction through a videoconferencing technology. 

Steve Ivanov, founder of Positive Image, states: “As a large real estate photography business, we have to maintain top-quality products while keeping our costs as low as possible. Urbanimmersive allows us to do just that by delivering the best quality at the best price for any available solution today in the market. Without having to worry about costly monthly hosting fees for 3D tours like other providers, we can rather focus on growing our business and offering the best solution to our customers. It was an easy decision to make the switch to Urbanimmersive 3D Tours.”

“Having a client such as Positive Image now offering our 3D tours and our interactive UiMeet3D meetings further validates our great positioning in the market and our unique value proposition. We could expect to see other clients adopting our 3D tours with UiMeet3D in the near future,” states Jeremy Bowman, Vice President of Sales at Urbanimmersive.

About Positive Image

Positive Image has provided turnkey photography, video, DVD and multimedia services in the Chicago area for the past 25 years. A Positive Image custom designed virtual tour not only differentiates a property or an agent, it will reinforce a brand image of quality and professionalism. The attention to detail is reflected in the quality of their professional real estate photography and virtual tour services. Learn more at positiveimageinc.com.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at www.urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact:

Urbanimmersive:

Ghislain Lemire
President & CEO
514-394-7820 X 202
ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com

Simon Bédard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA
Chief Financial Officer
514 394-7820 X 224
simonbedard@urbanimmersive.com 

 




Positive Image, One of the Largest Photography Businesses in the Chicago Area to Offer Urbanimmersive 3D Tours With UiMeet3D SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that Positive Image Inc. (“Positive Image”), one of the largest …

