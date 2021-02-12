 

Yahoo Ryot Lab to be Official Innovation Partner of NYFW The Shows 2021

What you need to know:

  • First of its kind partnership with Yahoo Ryot Lab and New York Fashion Week will reimagine fashion through next gen content built on 5G
  • Yahoo Ryot Lab will launch an immersive sneak preview with Rebecca Minkoff this season, tied to her Spring/Summer ‘21 collection debut at NYFW
  • Immersive content created with Rebecca Minkoff will be powered by Verizon Media Immersive and distributed across Yahoo’s ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Today, Yahoo Ryot Lab (formerly known as RYOT) announced it will be the official Innovation Partner for IMG’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows. As the Innovation Partner for 2021, Yahoo Ryot Lab, Verizon Media’s award-winning incubator for next generation 5G content experiences – and the first and only 5G production studio in the country – will work closely with IMG and leading fashion designers to create extended reality content experiences that add a multi-dimensional lens to their collections and presentations throughout the year.

Yahoo Ryot Lab will launch an immersive preview beginning with Rebecca Minkoff this season, tied to her Spring/Summer ‘21 collection debut at NYFW: The Shows, building toward more scaled experiences for multiple designers come this September. By leading the convergence of technology and storytelling, this innovation partnership uniquely puts the consumer in the front row with today’s leading fashion tastemakers.

“We’re excited to join forces with IMG and New York Fashion Week as their first Innovation Partner, showcasing our leadership in technology innovation as we build the future of entertainment at the forefront of 5G,” said Jo Lambert, Head of Consumer at Verizon Media. “Through our Yahoo Ryot Lab, we’re creating cutting edge, next gen immersive 5G experiences that illustrate and define the future of the consumer experience, engaging communities and immersing them in their passions.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Yahoo Ryot Lab to showcase the Spring/Summer ’21 collection through a new lens. Rebecca Minkoff, on a brand level, has always been notorious in the space for our innovative efforts sitting at the intersection of fashion and technology and this partnership with Yahoo is the perfect alignment!” – Rebecca Minkoff, Co-Founder, Creative Director of Rebecca Minkoff; Co-Founder Female Founder Collective.

Content created with Rebecca Minkoff for the NYFW February ‘21 season will be powered by Verizon Media Immersive, a proprietary technology that powers immersive format capabilities across advertising, content, commerce, product and search ecosystems built on 5G for Yahoo. The Innovation Partnership will utilize the company’s 5G-equipped state of the art facility and immersive technologies including but not limited to: motion/performance and volumetric capture, real-time animation rendering, augmented reality and mixed reality.

Next week, audiences can experience Rebecca Minkoff’s collection through an immersive experience on Yahoo.com, timed to her presentation.

NYFW: The Shows is the official central hub of New York Fashion Week and will take place February 14-18, 2020, live at Spring Studios and virtually at NYFW.com. NYFW: The Shows is a property of IMG.

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo and TechCrunch and helps people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Brittany Forgione
Brittany.Forgione@verizonmedia.com




