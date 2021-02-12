 

DGAP-Adhoc Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully placed additional EUR 10 million tap issue of its existing bond issued in February 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully placed additional EUR 10 million tap issue of its existing bond issued in February 2020

12-Feb-2021 / 15:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Mutares successfully placed additional EUR 10 million tap issue of its existing bond issued in February 2020

Munich, 12 February 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") today has decided to additionally increase its EUR 70 million bond issued in February 2020 with 4-year maturity (ISIN: NO0010872864) ("Bond") by an amount of EUR 10 million ("Tap Issue"). The amount of the Tap Issue has been successfully placed with institutional investors. The Bond had been originally issued in an amount of EUR 50 million with an optional tap issue of EUR 30 million. In August 2020, the Bond had been increased by EUR 20 million to EUR 70 million. Pareto Securities was mandated for this transaction as sole bookrunner.
 

Disclaimer

This release is an ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. It is neither a financial analysis nor advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does it contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities of Mutares to any person in Australia, Canada, Japan, or the United States of America (the "United States") or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

15:33 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares platziert erfolgreich eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen Anleihe in einem Volumen von EUR 10 Mio. (deutsch)
15:33 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares platziert erfolgreich eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen Anleihe in einem Volumen von EUR 10 Mio.
08:57 Uhr
Mutares: Anleihe soll weiter aufgestockt werden
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares considers additional tap issue up to EUR 10 million of its bond issued in February 2020
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares prüft eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen Anleihe um ein Volumen von bis zu EUR 10 Mio.
29.01.21
Mutares: Der dritte Streich
29.01.21
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr-Gruppe verkauft erfolgreich Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle an Howden (deutsch)
29.01.21
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr-Gruppe verkauft erfolgreich Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle an Howden
29.01.21
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Balcke-Dürr Group successfully sold Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle to Howden
29.01.21
Mutares: Deal Nummer zwei

08.02.21
1.693
Mutares AG