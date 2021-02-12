 

Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Day

AUSTIN, TX & DURHAM, NC, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will participate in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Day Conference being held virtually February 17-18, 2021.

Presentation Details
Conference: Citi 2021 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Day
Format: Group meeting with Andrew Baum and covering analyst Mohit Bansal
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Neill, Shattuck’s Vice President of Finance and Corporate Strategy
Date: February 17, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
Webcast Link: Available Here

A live webcast will be available at the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com 

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.ascher@sternir.com 




