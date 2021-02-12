 

Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 15:32  |  49   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Collective Inc. (“Halo” or the “Company”) (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: AGEEF) (Germany: A9KN), is pleased to announce the pricing of its previously announced overnight marketed offering of an aggregate of 57,143,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.175 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,025 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.225 for a period of 36 months from the closing date. Eight Capital is acting as lead underwriter in connection with the Offering, together with a syndicate of underwriters including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and PI Financial Corp. (together, the “Underwriters”). The closing of the Offering will be subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the NEO Exchange Inc.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time not later than the 30th day following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units offered in the proposed Offering for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for raw materials and packaging supplies, capital equipment, the build-out of the Company’s proposed dispensary in North Hollywood, California, and an indoor cultivation facility in Ukiah, California, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to Halo’s short form base shelf prospectus dated September 2, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”) and may also be offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and in compliance with similar exemptions under applicable state securities laws, as well as in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters on a private placement or equivalent basis. The terms of any Offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the “Prospectus Supplement”).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Halo Collective Inc. (“Halo” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin