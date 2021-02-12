DarkPulse Announces ITAR Registration and Compliance with The United States Dept of State

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provide a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, mine safety, and renewable energy today announced that after inspection of their BOTDA system design and functionality by the US Dept of State, the Company has received a Commodity Jurisdiction allowing the exportation of its system globally.

“The Company’s application filed for Commodity Jurisdiction often referred to as (ITAR) has been approved by the U.S. State Department. As an ITAR-registered company, DarkPulse has met the corporate procedures and control requirements for compliance to fully participate as an approved manufacturer and supplier for military, aerospace, and Homeland Security applications and programs. This significant development is in-line with our business model to provide highly accurate measuring devices into multiple industry sectors throughout the globe,” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse.

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.