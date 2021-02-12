 

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers' Transactions (Schaur) 

UPM-Kymmene Corporation       Managers’ Transactions             12 February 2021 at 17:00 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers' Transactions (Schaur) 

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 12 February 2021 received the following notification:   

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Schaur, Winfried
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-12
Venue: XFRA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 800 Unit price: 32 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,200 Unit price: 31.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 31.9664 EUR

In total, disposals reported above are 5,000 shares.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils




