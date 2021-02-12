ZIM and Seaspan Announce Strategic Chartering Agreement for LNG-Fueled Vessels
Haifa, Israel and London (ots/PRNewswire) - Agreement includes 10X15,000 TEU
vessels, intended to meet the growing market demand in the Asia - US East Coast
trade
Vessel delivery to ZIM expected between February 2023 to January 2024
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) ("ZIM"), and Seaspan
Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO),
announced today a strategic agreement for the long-term charter of ten 15,000
TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels, to serve ZIM's Asia
- US East Coast trade. ZIM is a leading player in this growing trade with an
estimated market share of 9% according to market intelligence provider, PIERS.
Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated : "This is a milestone agreement for
ZIM, valued in excess of one billion dollar, that enables us to achieve two
important strategic objectives. First, these top of the line advanced vessels
will allow us to meet growing market demand on the Asia - US East Coast trade
and provide top-level, reliable service to our customers on this important trade
lane. Second, in line with our core sustainability values, investing in
LNG-fueled "green" vessels demonstrates our continued commitment and leadership
in addressing environmental issues related to our industry, meeting customer
demand to reduce CO2 emissions, helping to preserve clean air and reducing our
carbon footprint. We are delighted to partner with industry leaders such as
Seaspan and Samsung Heavy Industries on this transaction."
Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, added : "We are very pleased
to partner with ZIM to facilitate our customer's industry leading environmental
initiative. This transaction signifies both ZIM's and Seaspan's commitment to
ESG principles, carbon reduction, and resolve to contribute to a greener
business community in the future."
Korean-based Samsung Heavy Industries, commissioned by Seaspan to build these
vessels, is one of the world's largest shipyards and a leader in high-tech
shipbuilding, with vast experience in LNG-fueled vessels.
About ZIM
ZIM is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership
positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is
one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing
customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a
reputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service
