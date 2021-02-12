ZIM and Seaspan Announce Strategic Chartering Agreement for LNG-Fueled Vessels

Haifa, Israel and London (ots/PRNewswire) - Agreement includes 10X15,000 TEU

vessels, intended to meet the growing market demand in the Asia - US East Coast

trade



Vessel delivery to ZIM expected between February 2023 to January 2024





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) ("ZIM"), and SeaspanCorporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO),announced today a strategic agreement for the long-term charter of ten 15,000TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels, to serve ZIM's Asia- US East Coast trade. ZIM is a leading player in this growing trade with anestimated market share of 9% according to market intelligence provider, PIERS.Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated : "This is a milestone agreement forZIM, valued in excess of one billion dollar, that enables us to achieve twoimportant strategic objectives. First, these top of the line advanced vesselswill allow us to meet growing market demand on the Asia - US East Coast tradeand provide top-level, reliable service to our customers on this important tradelane. Second, in line with our core sustainability values, investing inLNG-fueled "green" vessels demonstrates our continued commitment and leadershipin addressing environmental issues related to our industry, meeting customerdemand to reduce CO2 emissions, helping to preserve clean air and reducing ourcarbon footprint. We are delighted to partner with industry leaders such asSeaspan and Samsung Heavy Industries on this transaction."Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, added : "We are very pleasedto partner with ZIM to facilitate our customer's industry leading environmentalinitiative. This transaction signifies both ZIM's and Seaspan's commitment toESG principles, carbon reduction, and resolve to contribute to a greenerbusiness community in the future."Korean-based Samsung Heavy Industries, commissioned by Seaspan to build thesevessels, is one of the world's largest shipyards and a leader in high-techshipbuilding, with vast experience in LNG-fueled vessels.About ZIMZIM is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadershippositions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM isone of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providingcustomers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with areputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service