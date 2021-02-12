 

Edge AI Software Market worth $1,835 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Edge AI Software Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Data Source, Application (Autonomous Vehicles, Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance, and Telemetry), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, market size to grow from USD 590 million in 2020 to USD 1,835 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing enterprise workloads on the cloud and rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications are expected to drive the adoption of the edge AI solutions and services.

As the world braces for the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, every industry has been affected. To mitigate pandemic risks, organizations around the world are taking adequate measures such as remote working capabilities, remote asset maintenance and monitoring, plant automation, and telehealth. A high positive impact has been witnessed in the healthcare vertical, as firms have started realizing the potential of edge AI software in combating the impact of COVID-19. This has led to increased funding and research to keep businesses safe and secure across the value chain. It is expected that the market will witness slow growth during the pandemic and bounce back with a higher adoption rate across verticals post-pandemic. Organizations worldwide have been using digital infrastructure to continue with their usual business activities as it serves as essential infrastructure. Healthcare, the public sector, and education verticals are adopting digitalization at an unprecedented rate. Several clouds and edge companies are offering their computational services for free to the frontline workers to reduce the impact of COVID-19

The solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Based on components, the Edge AI Software Market is segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment of the report is sub segmented into software tools and platform, whereas the services segment is segmented into training and consulting, system integration and testing, and support and maintenance. The solutions segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period owing to the high flexibility and support offered by edge AI solutions for different industries and activities, ranging from medical monitoring to building energy management.

