 

Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company - Notice in Respect of Product Name Changes and Index Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 16:07  |  76   |   |   

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).

Date: 12 February 2021

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the “Issuer”)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF PRODUCT NAME CHANGES AND INDEX CHANGES

This notice relates to the exchange traded securities (the “ETP Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 16 November 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”). The holders of the ETP Securities are referred to in this notice as the “ETP Securityholders”. Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the Base Prospectus.

The Issuer announces the following:

1.            Product name changes

Issuer will with effect from 26 February 2021 (the “Effective Date”) amend the names of each of the ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 1 of this notice, from the name specified under “Current Name” in Annex 1 to the corresponding name specified under “New Name” in Annex 1.

2.                Change in Index

The Issuer will with effect from the Effective Date amend the underlying index for each Class of ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 2 of this notice, from the index specified under “Current Index” in Annex 2 to the corresponding index specified under “New Index” in Annex 2. In connection with this change the price source for each Class of ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 2 of this notice, from the price source specified under “Current Price Source” in Annex 2 to the corresponding price source specified under “New Price Source” in Annex 2.

This change is occurring due to the Issuer receiving the notice of cancellation in connection to the respective indexes which is effective as of the Effective Date, and pursuant to Paragraph 6 of the Commodity Annex to the Conditions (Consequences of an Index Cancellation), the Issuer, the Swap Calculation Agent and the Swap Provider may agree a successor index which has a substantially similar strategy as the original index. At the time of substitution, there is no change to the aggregate price of the affected ETP Securities.

