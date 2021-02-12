Nacon announces re-trading of its shares on Euronext Paris

Nacon (the "Company") announces today that it has requested Euronext Paris to resume the trading of its shares (ISIN code FR0013482791) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, effective at the opening of trading on Monday, February 15, 2021.

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 9 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.











