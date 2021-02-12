 

Delisting of AS „Grindeks” shares from the Baltic Main list

Joint Stock Company “Grindeks” hereby informs that Nasdaq Riga decided on February 12, 2021 to approve the application of AS „Grindeks” and to delist its 9 585 000 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100659, ticker GRD1R) from the Baltic Main List. The last listing day of AS „Grindeks” is set to February 19, 2021.

AS „Grindeks shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on November 12, 2020. The mandatory takeover bid was launched, and it closed on January 22, 2021. After the mandatory takeover of shares, SIA "Liplat Holding" directly owns 9 276 522 shares of the Company, which constitute 96,78% of the Company's voting shares.

Further information:

Laila Klavina

Head of the Communications Department, JSC “Grindeks”

Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012

Fax: (+371) 67083505

laila.klavina@grindeks.lv

www.grindeks.eu






Wertpapier


