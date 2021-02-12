 

ThreeD Capital Inc. Makes $300,000 Investment Into Carl Data Solutions Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $300,000 investment in Carl Data Solutions Inc. (“Carl”) (CSE: CRL) (OTCQB: CDTAF), an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations.

The Company has acquired 2,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $300,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of Carl (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), exercisable at a price of $0.25 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital stated, “We are very impressed with the technology that Carl has developed that offers real world insights across industries in terms of capturing and analyzing meaningful data and providing predictive analytics, which organizations and cities can act upon. This has tremendous implication for the environment, cost-savings, and organizational and governmental efficiencies.

Carl Data Solutions provides tools to model and predict the impact of environmental events. Using Carl’s cloud based core IT platform, Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, purpose built hardware arrays and custom data collection networks, Carl delivers end to end solutions for Industry and Government. Carl Data Solutions has invested millions of dollars into creating a technology that revolutionizes the way industries extract value from their data. Carl’s technology is now widely deployed by both Industry and Government to automate and organize data collection, storage and analysis. The demand for smart scalable solutions is growing rapidly with the explosion of new data from IoT devices. Carl is succeeding at answering the call for new ways to access and make sense of enormous amounts of data through Carl’s unique and disruptive technology.

