



12th February 2021

Admiral Group plc (“the Company”)

Circular re electronic communications with shareholders

The Company has today posted a letter concerning electronic communications to its new shareholders that have become holders of shares in the Company since the last deemed consent letter was sent on 12th February 2019. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . A copy of the letter can also be viewed on the Investor Relations/Shareholder Services section of the Company's website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk .

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685







