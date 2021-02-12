Cooler Box Market worth $8.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Cooler Box Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable), Raw Material (Polyurethane Foam, EPS, EPP, XPS, Others), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets. t he Cooler Box Market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to USD 8.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry, ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drives, technological advancements in the cooler box industry for the transportation of processed and fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and other perishable food products are contributing to the growth of the Cooler Box Market.

Based on type, reusable cooler box segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The reusable cooler box segment accounted for the larger share of the Cooler Box Market in 2019. Reusable cooler boxes available in the consumer market are becoming more robust in terms of their exterior, with hard shells being deployed in comparison to the cardboard and foam of disposable cooler boxes. These cooler boxes are primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry, wherein maintaining the temperature of products for a longer time is a critical factor.

PU Foam is expected to be the fastest-growing raw material segment of the Cooler Box Market.

PU foam segment accounted for the larger share of the Cooler Box Market in 2019. This raw material segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. PU foam has the lowest thermal conductivity among insulation materials, which enables space saving by using lower insulation thickness while achieving the same insulation efficiency as with other materials. This is especially important in space-limited cold chain logistics.