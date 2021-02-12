 

Voya Investment Management Invests $4.6 Billion of Private Placement Debt In 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 16:30  |  34   |   |   

Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it committed $4.6 billion of debt across private placement investments in 2020. This included $3.5 billion of debt invested on behalf of institutional clients.

“With more than $85 billion issued in the private placement market, we remained disciplined investors and only participated where credit risk, structure and pricing met our standards,” said Chris Lyons, head of Private Credit, Voya IM.

Voya IM has seen significant growth in its external client base over the last five years, with institutional clients now representing 56% of Voya IM’s total $21.5 billion of private placement assets under management (AUM).

“Other companies operating in the private placement space don’t have the luxury of selectivity because they have such large target levels of production to fill each year as a result of heavy demand from their General Accounts. We purposefully limit the size of our overall annual investment needs so we can focus only on transactions that exhibit superior risk/return characteristics. This aligns us with the interests of our clients and is a feature of our platform that really resonates with institutional investors,” Lyons continued.

As a result of the COVID-19 market dislocation in March, private placements’ spread premium over similarly rated public corporate debt soared to the highest level in the last 10 years. This provided an attractive entry point for institutional investors looking to increase existing allocations or allocate to the space for the first time. While the team expects that private placement spreads will revert back towards the mean in 2021, it believes that spread levels will remain elevated versus their long-term average.

“We partner with our clients to help them really understand the space and how an allocation to private placements fits in relation to the broader context of their portfolio. We believe that the growth of our private placement client base has been driven by not only our performance, but also our commitment to excellent client service. Every client is a reference and that is something we will make sure continues as our client base grows,” said Voya’s Virginia O’Kelley, private credit portfolio manager.

Going forward, Voya IM expects that infrastructure project financing will continue to represent a larger portion of its overall private credit business. Infrastructure debt was $1.4 billion, or 30.4%, of Voya IM’s total amount committed and funded in 2020.

Voya IM recently hired a team focused on the origination, underwriting, structuring and management of mezzanine opportunities in renewable energy infrastructure projects. In June 2020, the team closed its first deal, an agreement to provide $30 million in debt financing to Bakersfield Renewable Fuels to help retrofit a crude oil refinery to produce diesel from soybean oil and other plant-based feedstock.

“The addition of our renewable energy project financing team is an excellent complement to Voya’s three decades of diversified infrastructure lending. To continue to grow, we need to listen to our clients. ESG is becoming increasingly important to clients and we believe mezzanine debt investments in renewable energy projects represent one of the most attractive ways to gain ESG exposure,” said Lyons.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of Dec. 31, 2020, more than $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions & Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

VOYA-IM



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Investment Management Invests $4.6 Billion of Private Placement Debt In 2020 Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it committed $4.6 billion of debt across private placement investments in 2020. This included $3.5 billion of debt …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Siemens Government Technologies Chosen for Electronic Security System Maintenance & Services on ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Voya Launches First-of-Its-Kind ‘Retiree Menu’ with the ABA Retirement Funds Program
09.02.21
Voya Financial Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
08.02.21
Voya Financial Earns ‘100%’ on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index — for 16th Consecutive Year
08.02.21
Voya Financial Advances Its Workplace Strategy Through Sale of Independent Financial Planning Channel
04.02.21
Voya Financial Announces Details of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
01.02.21
Voya Financial Earns Inclusion in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
29.01.21
Voya Survey Finds One-Third of American Workers Don’t Understand the Benefits They Selected During Open Enrollment
29.01.21
The National Down Syndrome Society and Voya Cares Release Financial Wellness Guide to Address the Unique Planning Needs of the Disability Community
28.01.21
Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
27.01.21
Voya Financial to Present at Bank of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference