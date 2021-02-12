Recruiter.com Amplifies Campaign to Deliver the Future of Hiring with Video

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is today announcing its partnership with North 6th Agency (N6A), an outcome relations agency for emerging, midsize, and enterprise brands, to amplify efforts to bring video and AI technology to the forefront of the hiring market, reducing the time and cost associated with hiring employees in the US.

It costs, on average, more than $4,000 to hire an employee. In December alone, 5.5 million people were hired (with a net gain of 49,000 jobs), costing US businesses roughly $22 billion. With approximately 155 million people employed in the US and annual voluntary turnover between 22-27 percent, there are at least 34 million people to be hired at any given time. Before the onset of COVID-19, the average corporate job posting received 250 resumes. Altogether, companies are tasked with reviewing approximately 8.5 billion resumes for their open roles.

"Video hiring technology is the democratizing force the job market needs right now — and it could dramatically reduce the time and cost associated with hiring employees. The US economy could save billions, and millions of unemployed people could finally get back to work," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "We needed a partner to help us tell this story of transformation, and after an exhaustive search, we selected North 6th Agency to represent us and our mission to the public media."

North 6th Agency (N6A) is an outcome-driven public relations firm with a track record of driving revenue generation and billions of dollars in enterprise value for its clients. The firm has guided top global companies through NYSE and NASDAQ listings, major capital raises, and in capturing critical market share.

"We welcome the opportunity to partner with Recruiter.com, as together we help spread the word of the digital transformation that is taking place in the recruiting industry," said Daniela Mancinelli, CEO of N6A. "Together, Recruiter.com and N6A will launch a national campaign to promote a fundamental shift in the way we hire."

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit http://www.recruiter.com.