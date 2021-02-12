 

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 16:42  |  45   |   |   

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 12 February 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 351,929 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 68.80p per Ordinary Share.

There are now 35,109,032 Ordinary Shares of 1p and 5,486,121 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p in issue.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its share capital consists of 40,595,153 shares, as follows:

Class Nominal value per share Number of shares in issue Voting rights attached
Ordinary Shares 1.0p 35,109,032 35,109,032
FWT Shares 1.0p 5,486,121 5,486,121

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 40,595,153 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 12 February 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 351,929 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 68.80p per Ordinary Share. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Aequus Announces Marc Lustig Joining Board of Directors and Making Direct Equity Investment into ...
Yamana Gold Declares First Quarter Dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Director Resignation