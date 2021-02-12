Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares

There are now 35,109,032 Ordinary Shares of 1p and 5,486,121 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p in issue.

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 12 February 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 351,929 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 68.80p per Ordinary Share.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its share capital consists of 40,595,153 shares, as follows:

Class Nominal value per share Number of shares in issue Voting rights attached Ordinary Shares 1.0p 35,109,032 35,109,032 FWT Shares 1.0p 5,486,121 5,486,121

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 40,595,153 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

