 

Greene Concepts Announces Joint Venture with Lucky Soul Inc. to Produce and Sell a Line of Artesian Water Within All Current and Future Distribution Channels

MARION, N.C., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to announce a joint venture partnership with Lucky Soul Inc., offering aspirational wellness beverages and apparel brands from Los Angeles, California. Through this joint venture, Greene Concepts will partner with Lucky Soul’s SOULTOX brand to produce and sell a line of artesian water within all current and future SOULTOX distribution channels.  

This joint venture brings the visibility of our artesian beverage to a brand-new audience tied to the entertainment and sports industry where it will be sold within the same online, retail and distribution markets as SOULTOX, “Better for You” functional recovery water. Greene Concepts will produce, market and sell Lucky Soul’s SOULTOX wellness beverage product line through its recently announced distribution channel agreement with America’s Finest and Upstart Kombucha along with the company’s Water Club.

Vinnie Merrill, CEO of Lucky Soul and Chief Soul Officer at SOULTOX, states “I am proud to partner with Lenny Greene and Greene Concepts. We are very excited that the response has been tremendous after launching the SOULTOX brand. The product is an emerging brand competing in a space with little to no black-owned brands on the shelves of national retailers across the country. SOULTOX and Greene Concepts stand together in creating awareness in the fight against racial inequality in the Beverage space. Lucky Soul will donate a percentage of all SOULTOX product sales toward uplifting underprivileged communities of color while using the brand to inspire people’s mind, body and soul.   This joint venture will contribute to consumer health awareness, which includes combating diabetes in America where there is an obsession with heavily sweetened and unhealthy drinks.” Lucky Soul and Greene Concepts will work together in making SOULTOX a household name. We can all agree that everyone needs a Recharge to help them overcome the SOUL draining events from 2020.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts notes, “I am thrilled for the joint venture between Greene Concepts and Lucky Soul Inc. which positions BE WATERTM to maximize the current sales channels of SOULTOX, extend our customer reach into the sports and entertainment industry, and attain a greater share of the bottled water market. Within our bottling and beverage plant we will add to Lucky Soul’s beverage lines with our incredible artesian water focus to maximize the taste and health benefits of the beverages.”

