The board of directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statement of the bank for 2020 at a board meeting on Wednesday 17 February. The annual financial statement will subsequently be published after markets have closed.

A meeting for investors to present the results will take place at Kvika's headquarters on the 9th floor, Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík Thursday 18 February at 11:30 AM. Light refreshments will be served.