 

Kvika banki hf. Publication of annual financial statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 16:59  |  23   |   |   

The board of directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statement of the bank for 2020 at a board meeting on Wednesday 17 February. The annual financial statement will subsequently be published after markets have closed.

A meeting for investors to present the results will take place at Kvika's headquarters on the 9th floor, Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík Thursday 18 February at 11:30 AM. Light refreshments will be served.

Instructions from authorities regarding restrictions on gatherings will be followed in all respects and meeting participants are requested to announce their attendance beforehand to fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is. The meeting will also be accessible online through the following website:  https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/fjarfestakynning-18-februar- ...

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting to the email fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is.

Presentation for investors will be made public before the meeting. 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Publication of annual financial statement The board of directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statement of the bank for 2020 at a board meeting on Wednesday 17 February. The annual financial statement will subsequently be published after markets have closed. A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Aequus Announces Marc Lustig Joining Board of Directors and Making Direct Equity Investment into ...
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Kvika banki hf. issues 2Y senior unsecured bond in British Pounds
29.01.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital
28.01.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
28.01.21
Kvika banki hf. - Forecast for 2021
22.01.21
Kvika banki hf.: Kvika’s Acquisition of Netgiró Completed