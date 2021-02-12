 

New EU Consortium shaping the future of Quantum Computing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 17:10  |  45   |   |   

An IQM Quantum Computers led consortium awarded € 12.4 Million by the German Ministry of Education and Research to commercialize application-specific quantum processors.  

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A project consortium which includes startups, industry, research centers, supercomputing centers and academia has come together to accelerate Europe´s Quantum leadership efforts. IQM Quantum Computers will bring the members of this project consortium together and lead this project as a system integrator.

Founders: From left to right: Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO, Co-founder of IQM, Prof. Mikko Möttönen, Chief scientist, Co-founder of IQM, Dr. Kuan Yen Tan, CTO, Co-founder of IQM, Dr. Juha Vartiainen, COO, Co-founder of IQM

Europe has always been excellent in academic research, but over the past few decades commercializing research projects has been slow compared to international competition. This is starting to change with quantum technologies. As one of the largest efforts in Europe and worldwide, Germany announced € 2 Billion funding into quantum programs in June 2020, from which €120 Million are invested in this current round of research grants.  

Today, IQM announced a Quantum project consortium that includes Europe's leading startups (ParityQC, IQM), industry leaders (Infineon Technologies), research centers (Forschungszentrum Jülich), supercomputing centers (Leibniz Supercomputing Centre), and academia (Freie Universität Berlin) has been awarded € 12.4 Million from the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) (Announcement in German).

The scope of the project is to accelerate commercialization through an innovative co-design concept. This project focuses on application-specific quantum processors, which have the potential to create a fastlane to quantum advantage. The digital-analog concept used to operate the processors will further lay the foundation for commercially viable quantum computers. This project will run for four years and aims to develop a 54-qubit quantum processor.

The project is intended to support the European FET Flagship project EU OpenSuperQ, announced in 2018 which is aimed at designing, building, and operating a quantum information processing system of up to 100 qubits. Deploying digital-analog quantum computing, this consortium adds a new angle to the OpenSuperQ project and widens its scope. With efforts from Munich, Berlin and Jülich, as well as Parity QC from Austria, the project builds bridges and seamlessly integrates into the European quantum landscape.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New EU Consortium shaping the future of Quantum Computing An IQM Quantum Computers led consortium awarded € 12.4 Million by the German Ministry of Education and Research to commercialize application-specific quantum processors.   ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A project consortium which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Sosei Heptares Operational Highlights and Consolidated Results for the 12 Months ended 31 December ...
Safer medical devices with Picosun's antimicrobial ALD coatings
OS Maps launches in Australia to help people to get outside
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Acast: Year-end report 2020 - Continued high growth
Citycon divests three shopping centres in Sweden
Surgical Imaging Market worth $2.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Invitation to Valmet's Capital Markets Day on March 10, 2021
Vantage Quattro Project delivered 32% IRR to the investors
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods