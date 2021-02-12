 

SNANF Upcoming Deadline Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Sona Nanotech Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 17:00  |  26   |   |   

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sona Nanotech Inc. ("Sona" or "the Company") (OTC: SNANF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Sona securities between July 2, 2020 and November 25, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/snanf.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it was unreasonable for Sona to represent that it could receive results from field studies of its COVID-19 antigen test within a month; (2) Sona's positive statements about its COVID-19 antigen test were unfounded as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would deprioritize emergency use authorization approval of Sona's antigen test finding it did not meet "the public health need" criterion; (3) it was unreasonable for Sona to believe that data gathered over such a short period of time would be sufficient for approval of its antigen test by either the FDA or Health Canada; (4) Sona would have to withdraw its submission for Interim Order authorization from Health Canada for the marketing of its COVID-19 antigen test as it lacked sufficient clinical data to support approval; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/snanf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Sona you have until February 16, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SNANF Upcoming Deadline Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Sona Nanotech Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 16, 2021 Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sona Nanotech Inc. ("Sona" or "the Company") (OTC: SNANF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Siemens Government Technologies Chosen for Electronic Security System Maintenance & Services on ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
50
Sona Nanotech - schnellster Coronavirus-Test?