 

Keysight Introduces Massively Parallel Board Test System to Enable Higher Throughput in a Smaller Footprint

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 17:00  |  26   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has introduced the new i7090 massively parallel board test system. This is a new category of automated test equipment designed to perform tests in parallel, on multiple printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), to achieve high volume throughput which speeds time-to-market and reduces cost-of-test.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005357/en/

Keysight’s new i7090 enables higher throughput in a smaller footprint to perform tests in parallel, on multiple printed circuit board assemblies, to achieve high volume throughput which speeds time-to-market and reduces cost-of-test. (Photo: Business Wire)

Keysight’s new i7090 enables higher throughput in a smaller footprint to perform tests in parallel, on multiple printed circuit board assemblies, to achieve high volume throughput which speeds time-to-market and reduces cost-of-test. (Photo: Business Wire)

Current systems on the market only support up to four cores in parallel. Customers need to test and purchase more systems to meet manufacturing demands, incurring scale and infrastructure costs, a larger footprint and additional labor for support and maintenance.

Keysight’s new massively parallel board test system supports up to 20 cores in parallel with PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI) based in-circuit test capability. As a result, core configuration is variable and not confined to a fixed number of rows, which reduces overall computing costs. To expand functionality, Keysight OpenTAP support enables open platforms for integration of hardware. As needed, and with extensible instrumentation and pin cards, users can easily scale resources.

“Massively parallel computation cores enable modern computers to deliver breakthrough performance. The i7090 board test system brings a similar capability into printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing test and programming,” said Christopher Cain, vice president of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Products. “The i7090 has an innovative modular architecture that delivers breakthrough throughput in a small footprint. It is infused with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 automation and analytics to deliver unparalleled capability that can be optimized for a broad variety of high-volume PCBA manufacturing challenges.”

Keysight’s new i7090 delivers the following key benefits:

  • Twenty parallel cores deliver flexible scalability and configuration, as well as the ability to perform tests on multiple units.
  • A small system footprint, 600 mm in width, saves space and cycle time.
  • High to ultra high-volume manufacturing reduces system investment and supports production test times as needed.
  • Unpowered and vectorless test extended performance (VTEP) technologies for rapid test throughput, reduced cost fixtures and high fault coverage.
  • Instrument integration with Keysight OpenTAP software, within the same platform, for efficient functional test measurements and PXI support for Keysight and 3rd party instruments.
  • Support for multi-platform hardware in a standard 48 cm rack for functional integration.
  • Programming function integration provides in-system programming with 160 channels in parallel, increasing system throughput.

Availability

  • Keysight’s i7090 massively parallel board test system is available now.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Introduces Massively Parallel Board Test System to Enable Higher Throughput in a Smaller Footprint Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has introduced the new i7090 massively parallel board test …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Siemens Government Technologies Chosen for Electronic Security System Maintenance & Services on ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Keysight Technologies Enhances Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence Platform with High-Speed Computer Vision
10.02.21
Keysight and Transphorm Create Power Supply Reference Design That Lowers Product Costs; Speeds Time to Market
09.02.21
Keysight Maintains Support for Leading Number of 5G Conformance Test Cases Mandated by GCF
09.02.21
Keysight’s O-RAN Test Solutions Enable Xilinx to Accelerate Development of Massive MIMO Radio Reference Design
04.02.21
Keysight Delivers New Solution for Benchmarking 5G End-user Quality of Experience in Indoor Environments
28.01.21
Keysight’s End-to-End Open RAN Solution Portfolio Drives Performance Reliability and Innovation in Multi-Vendor 5G Networks
28.01.21
Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
27.01.21
Keysight Delivers 5G-Scale Quality of Service Monitoring for Mobile Network Operators
26.01.21
Keysight, Zillnk Technology Complete 5G Radio Unit Conformance Validation Based on O-RAN Specifications
19.01.21
Keysight’s Edge-to-core Portfolio Selected by Radisys to Create Open Radio Access Network Test Environment