 

Mogo to Participate in the Jefferies Electronic Payments Summit

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the Jefferies Electronic Payments Summit, which is being held February 17, 2021. Mogo is participating in a panel discussion on “Driving the Daily Utility of Bitcoin & Crypto” and will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).



