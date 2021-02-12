Proposed changes to the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 6/2021 – 12 FEBRUARY 2021

As Chairman Walther Thygesen has announced his intention to step down from the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S no later than at the Annual General Meeting in 2022, the following changes are proposed initiated:

Peter Ruzicka will be nominated to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. It is the intention of the Board of Directors that Peter Ruzicka will be introduced to the chairmanship responsibilities during a transitional period with a view to succeed Walther Thygesen as Chairman of the Board of Directors upon Walther Thygesen’s retirement. Peter Ruzicka comes with a strong and relevant background as the former CEO of Orkla in Norway, and he brings international senior leadership experience within FMCG and retail business. He currently serves as Chairman of Pandora A/S, board member of Norwegian Aspelin Ramm AS and Norwegian AKA AS



will be nominated to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. It is the intention of the Board of Directors that Peter Ruzicka will be introduced to the chairmanship responsibilities during a transitional period with a view to succeed Walther Thygesen as Chairman of the Board of Directors upon Walther Thygesen’s retirement. Peter Ruzicka comes with a strong and relevant background as the former CEO of Orkla in Norway, and he brings international senior leadership experience within FMCG and retail business. He currently serves as Chairman of Pandora A/S, board member of Norwegian Aspelin Ramm AS and Norwegian AKA AS Jais Valeur will continue to serve as Vice Chairman, his current employment terms prevent him from taking the position as Chairman



will continue to serve as Vice Chairman, his current employment terms prevent him from taking the position as Chairman Torben Carlsen will be nominated to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Torben Carlsen is the CEO of DFDS and currently serves on the investment committees of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Gro Capital and Navigare Capital. Torben Carlsen brings a strong commercial and value creation track record with experience in Finance and M&A having previously worked as CFO and for various Private Equity companies





For further information on this Announcement:

Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment