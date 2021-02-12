 

DLC, Newton and Mortgage Centre Canada win Mortgage Awards of Excellence for 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV: DLCG) is proud to announce that it has won the following Mortgage Awards of Excellence for 2020:

Dominion Lending Centres Inc.   National Network of the Year
    Best Media / Marketing Campaign of the Year
    Best Newcomer Brokerage (DLC Valko Financial)
    Regional Brokerage of the Year BC – (DLC White House Mortgages)
     
Newton Connectivity Systems Inc.   Best Product or Innovation Award
     
Mortgage Centre Canada Inc.   Best Newcomer Individual (Reni McNeal, Mortgage Brokers Ottawa)
    Regional Brokerage of the Year Alberta (MMG Mortgages)

Eddy Cocciollo, President of Dominion Lending Centres Inc., noted: “On behalf of the entire DLC team, we’d like to thank all of our owners and mortgage professionals for all of their hard work in 2020.  Being named the National Network of the Year is extra special given all of the challenges that this last year presented.  I’d also like to congratulate DLC Valko Financial and DLC White House Mortgages, along with our VP of Marketing, Kate Brady and her team for winning the Best Marketing Campaign award.”

Geoff Willis, President of Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., commented: “For us, this is social proof that the Newton team is working in the right direction towards our goal of bringing mortgage brokers across Canada the best possible product, with the best possible service. We want to thank each and every one of our mortgage professional customers as this has been a group effort and we couldn't have done it without you leaning in and embracing our products, integrating them into your daily lives.” In late 2020, Newton was also named Best Service Provider of the Year for 2020 by the Canadian Mortgage Awards.

Rich Spence, President of Mortgage Centre Canada, added: “I’d like to congratulate Reni McNeal and MMG Mortgages on their awards and I’d like to thank the entire MCC team of mortgage professionals for all of their many contributions in 2020.”

For more information on the Mortgage Awards of Excellence, please visit www.mortgageawards.org.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

DLC group of companies is Canada’s leading and largest mortgage brokerage with over $40 billion in funded mortgages in 2019. DLC group of companies operates through four main subsidiaries, Dominion Lending Centres, Mortgage Centre Canada, Mortgage Architects and Newton Connectivity Systems and has operations in all 13 provinces and territories. DLC group of companies’ extensive network includes ~6,000 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC group of companies was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell
Co-President
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca 		Robin Burpee
Co-Chief Financial Officer
403-455-9670
rburpee@dlcg.ca 		Amar Leekha
Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets
403-455-6671
aleekha@dlcg.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.




Wertpapier


