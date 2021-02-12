 

New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of Young MPS IIIA Patients Preserved up to Three Years Following Treatment with Abeona’s ABO-102 Gene Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 17:36  |  107   |   |   

In addition to preservation of neurocognitive development with ABO-102 in MPS IIIA, new clinical results of ABO-102 in MPS IIIA and ABO-101 in MPS IIIB continue to show dose-dependent and sustained reductions in disease-specific biomarkers, denoting clear biologic effects

In addition, ABO-102 and ABO-101 continue to show favorable safety profile in ongoing studies

Abeona to host investor webinar on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced new positive data from two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials of the company’s investigational AAV-based gene therapies ABO-102 and ABO-101 in MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB, respectively. The interim data was presented in late-breaking platform oral presentations at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium. The presentation slides are available on the company’s website at www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Michael Amoroso, Principal Executive and Chief Operating Officer of Abeona, stated, “We are excited to share updated positive efficacy and safety results that continue to suggest ABO-102 has the potential to be a life-altering treatment option for children with MPS IIIA, a rare, debilitating condition with no approved treatment that leads to progressive neurodevelopmental and physical decline, and often results in death early in life. We have requested a meeting with the FDA later this quarter to discuss the ABO-102 data and the potential path towards a Biologics License Application filing for ABO-102. In addition, the new results from the Transpher B study continue to support ABO-101’s biologic activity in patients with MPS IIIB.”

The updated results from the Transpher A study evaluating ABO-102 in Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) demonstrated that neurocognitive development was preserved within normal range of a non-afflicted child for 2.5 years to 3 years (the latest time point measured) after treatment with ABO-102 (3x1013 vg/kg) in three young patients in the high-dose cohort 3. The three young patients were treated with ABO-102 at ages 27 months, 19 months, and 12 months and are now at ages ranging from 3.5 years to 5+ years, the timepoint at which patients with MPS IIIA have already started to experience neurocognitive decline based on the natural history of disease progression. Dose-dependent and statistically significant reductions in cerebrospinal fluid heparan sulfate, denoting enzyme activity in the central nervous system (CNS), and liver volume were sustained for two years after treatment. ABO-102 has been well-tolerated with long-term safety remaining favorable 24-55 months following treatment. There have been no treatment-related severe adverse events and no clinically significant adverse events reported.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of Young MPS IIIA Patients Preserved up to Three Years Following Treatment with Abeona’s ABO-102 Gene Therapy In addition to preservation of neurocognitive development with ABO-102 in MPS IIIA, new clinical results of ABO-102 in MPS IIIA and ABO-101 in MPS IIIB continue to show dose-dependent and sustained reductions in disease-specific biomarkers, denoting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Aequus Announces Marc Lustig Joining Board of Directors and Making Direct Equity Investment into ...
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
The Lancet publishes Libtayo (cemiplimab) data showing extended overall survival in patients with ...
Yamana Gold Declares First Quarter Dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Abeona Therapeutics Announces Clinical Investigator Webinar to Review ABO-102 and ABO-101 Clinical Data Presented at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium
25.01.21
Abeona Therapeutics Announces Successful Type B Meeting with FDA for Pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL Study of EB-101 in Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB)