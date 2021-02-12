Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $360 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB83 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $360 million in SB Certificates (SB83 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about February 19, 2021. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the second SB Certificate transaction in 2021.

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-5F $89.803 4.14 6 0.6300% 0.5054% 100.4696 A-10F $175.285 7.28 21 1.2100% 1.1306% 100.4880 A-10H $95.358 7.12 34 1.3200% 1.2405% 100.4701 X-1 $360.446 4.41 1,750 0.8746% 17.8781% 7.4797

Details:

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC



Co-Managers: Multi-Bank Securities, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated



SB83 Certificates Offering Circular



Small Balance Securitization Investor Presentation PDF

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing three senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2021-SB83 Mortgage Trust. SB83 includes one class (Class A10H) of senior bonds backed in part by hybrid loans indexed to SOFR during their floating-rate period. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.