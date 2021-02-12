 

Unity Bank Launches Partnership with NID Housing Counseling Agency and Donates $5,000 for Community Education Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 17:52  |  41   |   |   

NID-HCA Helps NJ & Lehigh Valley Residents Through All Phases of the Homeownership Cycle

CLINTON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank recently donated $5,000 to the NID Housing Counseling Agency (NID-HCA), a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved national network of housing counselors and community-development consultants with offices in Plainfield and Allentown, Pa. Unity is launching a partnership with the agency to supplement the bank’s Low-Moderate Income Mortgage Program.

“The bank’s generous donation will support NID-HCA educational programs for underserved communities in New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley,” said NID-HCA Branch Manager Maurice Muhammad. “We look forward to partnering with Unity Bank to provide important assistance to those in need and the community. Together we will deliver programs that advance our mission to develop and implement urban affordable housing as well as urban community development.”

“Our community bank has offered affordable housing and first-time home buyer loan programs for many years,” said Vincent Geraci, Unity Bank First Senior Vice President and Director of Mortgage Lending. “We are excited to be working with the NID Housing Counseling Agency because it will open up new opportunities for people in the community. Many residents are unaware of the housing funding options that may be available and we look forward to working with the agency to assist these community outreach efforts.”

About NID Housing Counseling Agency
NID Housing Counseling Agency (NID-HCA) is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved national network of housing counselors and community-development consultants with offices in Plainfield, N.J. and Allentown, Pa. NID-HCA has successfully guided clients through all phases of the homeownership cycle from rental, to ownership, to sale. The agency is an affiliate of the Nation Association of Real Estate Brokers Investment Division (NID). For more information, please visit nidhousing.com or call the Plainfield, N.J. office at (908) 941-1112 or the Allentown, Pa. office at (484) 658-3440.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).

MEDIA CONTACT:
Fred Feiner
Yankee Public Relations
(908) 425-4878
fred@yankeepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04062eb5-986c-4b72 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unity Bank Launches Partnership with NID Housing Counseling Agency and Donates $5,000 for Community Education Programs NID-HCA Helps NJ & Lehigh Valley Residents Through All Phases of the Homeownership CycleCLINTON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Unity Bank recently donated $5,000 to the NID Housing Counseling Agency (NID-HCA), a U.S. Department of Housing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Aequus Announces Marc Lustig Joining Board of Directors and Making Direct Equity Investment into ...
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
The Lancet publishes Libtayo (cemiplimab) data showing extended overall survival in patients with ...
Yamana Gold Declares First Quarter Dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Unity Bancorp Approves New Share Repurchase Program
22.01.21
Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $7.3 Million