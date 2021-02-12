 

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 18:28  |  38   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten upsized public offering of 12,244,897 shares of common stock at a price of $2.45 per share. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $30.0 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The Company also has granted to Maxim Group LLC a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,836,734 shares of common stock, at the public offering price less discounts and commissions.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-252807 and 333-252922), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that have become effective. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Limelight Networks Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
28.01.21
Highway 77 Music Festival Featuring Dan+Shay Coming to Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio
22.01.21
Football Legend Tim Brown, Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and Elite Holdings to Collaborate on Original NFL Films Documentary
20.01.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and Tupelo Honey Announce Partnership

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
9
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co - Unterhaltung im Bereich Sport