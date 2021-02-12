 

Result of EGM

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

12 FEBRUARY 2021

Irish Continental Group plc (the “Company”) announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 15 January 2021 and made available on the Company's website www.icg.ie

These resolutions relate to the replacement of CREST with Euroclear Bank for electronic settlement of trading in the ordinary shares of the Company.  

In accordance with the Listing Rules a copy of the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting has been forward to Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations:

Companies Announcement Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

 

and

 

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

A full list of the proxy votes received are available for inspection on the Company's website.

 

  

For further enquiries contact:  

Thomas Corcoran

Company Secretary

Tel: +353 1 607 5700

               

 

 

 




