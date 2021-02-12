 

Mereo BioPharma Group plc Announces Closing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional American Depositary Shares

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 39,675,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), at a public offering price of $2.90 per ADS, which includes 5,175,000 additional ADSs issued upon the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents five ordinary shares of Mereo. The aggregate gross proceeds to Mereo from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses were $115.1 million. All of the ADSs in the offering were sold by Mereo.

SVB Leerink acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. BTIG and Needham & Company acted as the co-lead managers for the offering.

The securities were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on October 21, 2020. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained by contacting SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Mereo BioPharma

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo’s lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT) has recently advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating Anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and a number of gynecological carcinomas including cervical and endometrial carcinomas. The Company’s second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates: alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, for which the Company expects to report top line data in the second half of 2021, and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). In September 2020, the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to setrusumab for the treatment of OI. Following the completion of the Company’s Phase 2b ASTEROID study, the Company met with both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to discuss the principles of a design of a single Phase 2/3 registrational pediatric study in OI. In December 2020, the Company signed a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab in OI with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

10.02.21
Mereo BioPharma Group plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
09.02.21
Mereo BioPharma Group plc Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

17.12.20
2
Mereo Biopharma (35 Mio £)