 

Radius Health, Inc. Provides Abaloparatide Business Update

  • 17% growth in January 2021 for new TYMLOS patients vs. previous 4 month trailing average
  • Histomorphometry study published: Journal of Bone & Mineral Research in January 2021
  • Cardiovascular safety study published: Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism in November 2020
  • Japan: with our partner – Teijin – the regulatory timelines remain on schedule
  • Canada: with our recently announced partner – Paladin Labs – regulatory activity on schedule
  • Abaloparatide wearABLe study (Transdermal System) and the ATOM study (Osteoporotic Men at High Risk of Fracture) remain on schedule

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS) provided a business update on the abaloparatide global business. Progress was made, and continues to be made, across the following areas.

New Patient Growth: TYMLOS in the U.S. market

“Our focus on postmenopausal osteoporotic-related fracture patients continues to gain traction,” commented Sal Grausso, Chief Commercial Officer for the Company. Grausso added that “We are making progress adjusting our sales and marketing efforts to focus on these fragility fracture patients. We expect continued new patient growth with our U.S. TYMLOS business.”

Radius added 1,692 new patients in the month of January. This represents a 17% increase from the previous four-month trailing average. New patients are defined as those patients who have been prescribed TYMLOS and subsequently filled their first prescription.

Abaloparatide Publications: adding to the underlying data of the molecule

“Recently published data continues to reinforce the depth, breadth and overall quality of the abaloparatide molecule,” commented Bruce Mitlak, MD, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, focusing on continued progress of the abaloparatide molecule and other bone and endocrine areas of interest. Two publications warrant being highlighted:

  • “Early Effects of Abaloparatide on Bone Formation and Resorption Indices in Postmenopausal Women with Osteoporosis”
    Dempster et al, JBMR January 2021
    In an open-label, single-arm study conducted over 90 days in 23 postmenopausal women with osteoporosis:
  • Abaloparatide demonstrated increases in bone formation across all four bone envelopes (cancellous, endocortical, intracortical, and periosteal envelopes) in iliac bone biopsies
  • Increases in the bone formation were associated with stimulation of both modeling-based and remodeling-based formation
  • Histomorphometric changes are correlated with the serum biomarker response to abaloparatide, which is associated with increases in bone mass at cortical and trabecular sites
