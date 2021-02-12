Namaste Technologies Announces Receipt of Health Canada Processing Licence by CannMart Labs

Facility is established for BHO extraction - Making it one of only a few facilities in Canada with such capabilities

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary CannMart Labs Inc. (“CannMart Labs”) has received a standard processing licence from Health Canada (the “Standard Processing Licence”). The Company will now focus on the next step in the process, which is commissioning the equipment, a process which will commence immediately. The Company will leverage its existing sales licence through CannMart Inc. to bring our recreational products to provinces in Canada where Namaste already has a distribution network in place. We expect to have CannMart Labs manufactured products in the market by the end of Q2 2021.



Highlights of CannMart Labs: