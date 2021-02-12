 

Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Three Months ended December 31, 2020

      LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the three months ended December 31, 2020, Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) had consolidated revenues of $10,420,000 as compared with $11,677,000 in the prior year period.  This decrease of $1,257,000 was primarily from (i) Journal Technologies’ decreased license and maintenance fees of $177,000, consulting fees of $445,000 and public service fees of $32,000, and (ii) reductions in the Traditional Business’ display advertising net revenues of $164,000, classified advertising net revenues of $65,000, trustee sale notice advertising net revenues of $102,000, legal notice advertising net revenues of $53,000, government notice advertising net revenues of $50,000 and circulation revenues of $109,000. 

The Traditional Business’ pretax income increased by $275,000 to $527,000 from $252,000 in the prior fiscal year period.  Journal Technologies’ business segment pretax loss decreased by $929,000 to $863,000 from $1,792,000 in the prior fiscal year period.  During the three months ended December 30, 2020, there were increases in net unrealized gains on marketable securities of $61,681,000 to $81,212,000 from $19,531,000 in the prior fiscal year period.  These investments generated approximately $638,000 in dividends income during the quarter. Dividends from the Company’s portfolio have declined and are expected to remain lower than in the past because the investments are largely concentrated in U.S. financial institutions, and some banks are reducing their dividends.  During the three months ended December 31, 2020, consolidated pretax income was $81,450,000, as compared to $19,490,000 in the prior fiscal year period, in each case reflecting dividends received and the performance of the Company’s investments.  There was consolidated net income of $59,270,000 ($42.93 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared with $14,210,000 ($10.29 per share) in the prior fiscal year period.

      The Company believes that the Coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”) has had, and, with the continued surge of COVID-19 cases, will continue to have a significant impact on the Company’s business operations. This might include a substantial decrease in the value of the Company’s marketable securities portfolio or at least a fair degree of volatility.  At December 31, 2020, the Company held marketable securities valued at $260,580,000, including net pretax unrealized gains of $218,805,000, and accrued a deferred tax liability of $58,230,000 for estimated income taxes due only upon the sales of the net appreciated securities.

