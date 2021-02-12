The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Commences Tender Offer for up to 5% of Outstanding Common Shares

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced the commencement of an Interim Tender Offer by The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUBA) (the “Fund”). Under the terms of the Interim Tender Offer the Fund is offering to purchase up to 5% of outstanding shares of the Fund at 97.5% of NAV.

The Fund has offered to purchase up to 5% of the currently outstanding common shares of the Fund, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Shares”) of the Fund at 97.5% of Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Common Share (determined as of the close of ordinary trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on March 4, 2021) for cash, upon the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase dated February 12, 2021 and the related Letter of Transmittal. Shareholders of the Fund should read the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and related exhibits, as they will contain important information about the Interim Tender Offer. These and other filed documents will be available to investors for free both at the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov) and from the Fund (www.herzfeld.com/CUBA).

Requests for more information, questions and requests for additional copies of the offer materials, please contact AST Fund Solutions, LLC, the Information Agent for the Interim Tender Offer at (866) 406-2285.

About Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., founded in 1984, is an SEC registered investment advisor, specializing in investment analysis and account management in closed-end funds. The Firm also specializes in investment in the Caribbean Basin. The HERZFELD/CUBA division of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. serves as the investment advisor to The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. a publicly traded closed-end fund (NASDAQ: CUBA).

More information about the advisor can be found at www.herzfeld.com .

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price which is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. There can be no assurance that any Share repurchases will reduce or eliminate the discount of the Fund’s market price to the Fund’s net asset value per share. An investor should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read the Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.