Rueil Malmaison, 12 February 2021

VINCI Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01%-owned subsidiary of VINCI Airports, is today publishing its quarterly information package at 31 December 2020, including information on financial covenants associated with Gatwick Funding Limited.

The published information is available at the following address:
https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/invest ...

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment




