 

Jefferson Security Bank Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Full Year Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 19:45  |  97   |   |   

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCBB: JFWV) reported net income of $871 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $743 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $3.12 and $2.66 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $2.88 million, representing an increase of $78 thousand or 2.8% compared to net income of $2.80 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $10.30 and $10.02 for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.82% and 9.67%, respectively, in 2020 compared to 0.89% and 10.84%, respectively, in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses totaled $800 thousand, representing an increase of $657 thousand from $143 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019.

“In reflecting over the past year, I am proud of our team and their ability to adapt and support our customers and communities during these challenging times,” said Cindy Kitner, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased with our performance which resulted in record earnings in spite of significant increases in expense related to the provision for loan losses which was driven primarily by economic uncertainty. Our performance demonstrates the resilience of our employees, customers and communities, along with our efforts targeted at managing funding costs, controlling operating expenses and effectively managing risk. Our management team remains committed to executing our strategic priorities and building on our strong foundation to drive results for our shareholders,” said Cindy Kitner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Bank’s total assets were $380.7 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $56.3 million or 17.4% from total assets of $324.4 million as of December 31, 2019. Loans, net of reserve, totaled $239.9 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $22.6 million or 10.4% from $217.3 million as of December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had a total gross balance of loans outstanding of $14.3 million from the Small Business Administrations’ (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020 (“CARES Act”), as amended.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jefferson Security Bank Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Full Year Results Jefferson Security Bank (OTCBB: JFWV) reported net income of $871 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $743 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $3.12 and $2.66 for the fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Jackson Announces Leadership Changes Led By New CEO Laura Prieskorn
Limelight Networks Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update