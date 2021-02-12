Jefferson Security Bank Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $2.88 million, representing an increase of $78 thousand or 2.8% compared to net income of $2.80 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $10.30 and $10.02 for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.82% and 9.67%, respectively, in 2020 compared to 0.89% and 10.84%, respectively, in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses totaled $800 thousand, representing an increase of $657 thousand from $143 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCBB: JFWV) reported net income of $871 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $743 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $3.12 and $2.66 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

“In reflecting over the past year, I am proud of our team and their ability to adapt and support our customers and communities during these challenging times,” said Cindy Kitner, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased with our performance which resulted in record earnings in spite of significant increases in expense related to the provision for loan losses which was driven primarily by economic uncertainty. Our performance demonstrates the resilience of our employees, customers and communities, along with our efforts targeted at managing funding costs, controlling operating expenses and effectively managing risk. Our management team remains committed to executing our strategic priorities and building on our strong foundation to drive results for our shareholders,” said Cindy Kitner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Bank’s total assets were $380.7 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $56.3 million or 17.4% from total assets of $324.4 million as of December 31, 2019. Loans, net of reserve, totaled $239.9 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $22.6 million or 10.4% from $217.3 million as of December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had a total gross balance of loans outstanding of $14.3 million from the Small Business Administrations’ (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020 (“CARES Act”), as amended.