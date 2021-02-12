Canada Purchases Additional 4 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

“We appreciate our collaboration with the Canadian government as we seek to defeat the pandemic with our vaccine. Today’s increased supply agreement from the Canadian government reaffirms the confidence in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Canadian Government has increased its confirmed order commitment by 4 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna bringing its confirmed order commitment to 44 million doses. This increase reflects continued efforts by the Canadian Government to secure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for Canadian citizens.

On December 23, Health Canada authorized the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for the immunization of people 18 years of age and older under an Interim Order.

Authorized Use

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine) is indicated for active immunization against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus in individuals 18 years of age and older.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and BARDA. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.