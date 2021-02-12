 

Canada Purchases Additional 4 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 19:54  |  44   |   |   

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Canadian Government has increased its confirmed order commitment by 4 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna bringing its confirmed order commitment to 44 million doses. This increase reflects continued efforts by the Canadian Government to secure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for Canadian citizens.

“We appreciate our collaboration with the Canadian government as we seek to defeat the pandemic with our vaccine. Today’s increased supply agreement from the Canadian government reaffirms the confidence in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine,” said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Moderna Inc!
Long
Basispreis 165,18€
Hebel 11,24
Ask 1,52
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 203,36€
Hebel 9,10
Ask 1,69
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

On December 23, Health Canada authorized the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for the immunization of people 18 years of age and older under an Interim Order.

Authorized Use

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine) is indicated for active immunization against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus in individuals 18 years of age and older.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and BARDA. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moderna
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canada Purchases Additional 4 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Canadian Government has increased its confirmed order commitment by 4 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Jackson Announces Leadership Changes Led By New CEO Laura Prieskorn
Limelight Networks Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:54 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kaum Bewegung zum Wochenschluss
16:22 Uhr
Biden: Alle Amerikaner sollen im Sommer Impfungen bekommen können
14:52 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow vor verhaltenem Auftakt
07:52 Uhr
Aktien: Eli Lilly mit Notfallzulassung – Covid-Sektor bleibt heiß
06:00 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Biden: Genügend Dosen für 300 Millionen Corona-Impfungen bis Juli
11.02.21
Biden: Vertrag für 200 Millionen zusätzliche Corona-Impfdosen perfekt
11.02.21
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
11.02.21
Qatar Ministry of Public Health Issues Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna
11.02.21
Ungarn plant Einführung eines Corona-Immunpasses
11.02.21
Expertin:  Corona-Varianten werden uns noch in 10 Jahren beschäftigen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
1.401
Moderna
19.01.21
230
Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
04.01.21
4
Analyse: Das Jahr der Impfung
21.07.20
13
Moderna kommt in den Nasdaq-100