 

Ad Hoc Group of Entre Rios Bondholders Reaches Agreement in Principle with the Province on Restructuring Terms

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group (the "Ad Hoc Group") of the Province of Entre Rios (the "Province") confirms it has reached an agreement in principle with the Province on the terms of a proposed debt restructuring relating to the Province's U.S. $500,000,000 8.750% Notes due 2025 (the "Notes").  The Ad Hoc Group intends to support a consent solicitation expected to be launched shortly by the Province to effect, amongst other things, certain amendments to the terms of the Notes (the "Amendments") reflecting such agreed terms. The agreed terms are set out in Table A below.

Subject to the effectiveness of the Amendments and settlement of the other elements of the consent solicitation on the agreed terms, the members of the Ad Hoc Group have agreed to withdraw (or cause to be withdrawn) their claim seeking a judgment against the Province filed on January 4, 2021 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Amendments are the product of constructive negotiations between the Province and its bondholders and will provide the Province with appropriate debt relief in the form of coupon reductions and maturity re-profiling to assist the Province in navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ad Hoc Group, which collectively holds in excess of 58% of the Notes, comprises major institutional holders of the Province's external debt including funds managed or advised by GML Capital LLP, GoldenTree Asset Management LP, Redwood Capital Management, LLC, and VR Advisory Services Ltd. The members of the Ad Hoc Group are advised by White & Case LLP in the restructuring discussions with the Province and by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP in connection with the legal claim in the New York court.

Table A

RESTRUCTURING OF INTERNATIONAL BONDS OF
THE PROVINCE OF ENTRE RIOS

TERM SHEET

Transaction

 

Following approval by the requisite majority of the Holders of the Existing Notes in accordance with the terms of the indenture, the Existing Notes will either be exchanged for new notes (the "New Notes") having the terms set out in this term sheet or the Existing Notes will be amended such that the Existing Notes will have the terms set out in this term sheet. For each U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of the Existing Notes held by the Holder as of the settlement date for the Transaction (the "Settlement Date"), such Holder shall receive U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of New Notes (subject to further increase of the principal amount of the New Notes as a result of the payment-in-kind of a portion of the accrued and unpaid interest as described below).

