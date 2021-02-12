Ad Hoc Group of Entre Rios Bondholders Reaches Agreement in Principle with the Province on Restructuring Terms

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Bondholder Group (the "Ad Hoc Group") of the Province of Entre Rios (the "Province") confirms it has reached an agreement in principle with the Province on the terms of a proposed debt restructuring relating to the Province's U.S. $500,000,000 8.750% Notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The Ad Hoc Group intends to support a consent solicitation expected to be launched shortly by the Province to effect, amongst other things, certain amendments to the terms of the Notes (the "Amendments") reflecting such agreed terms. The agreed terms are set out in Table A below.

Subject to the effectiveness of the Amendments and settlement of the other elements of the consent solicitation on the agreed terms, the members of the Ad Hoc Group have agreed to withdraw (or cause to be withdrawn) their claim seeking a judgment against the Province filed on January 4, 2021 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.