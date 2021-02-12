 

Quanterix Announces Simoa Joint Laboratory with WuXi AppTec

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced it has entered into an agreement to open a joint Simoa laboratory with WuXi AppTec to improve access to Quanterix’ industry leading biomarker testing and development offerings across China and the APAC market. The Simoa Joint Lab is the strategic partnership between the two companies and will be established at WuXi AppTec’s Shanghai facility. The facility will leverage Quanterix’ ultra-sensitive Simoa HD-X Analyzers, consumables resources and technical expertise to advance essential pre-clinical and clinical research in the region.

“We’re excited to provide access to Simoa technology to the APAC region,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman, Chief Executive Officers and President of Quanterix. “This partnership enables us to offer even deeper support to our customers in this region and is a testament to the passion and collaboration that is taking place across the world to eradicate disease and empower true precision health.”

Starting in 2021, APAC researchers across academia, private research firms and biopharmaceuticals organizations will be able to access Quanterix’ high-definition Simoa technology and suite of custom biomarker testing, development and validation services offered through the Simoa Joint Lab in Shanghai. This model will be based off the company’s state-of-the-art Accelerator Lab at their headquarters in Billerica, MA. The Quanterix’ flagship research facility that has tested more than 100,000 samples for over 800 projects, powering the research of more than 200 companies and accelerating drug approval timelines through the detection of proteins and nucleic acids at the lowest possible levels.

“Biomarkers are proving essential to the future of disease research and drug development, making it imperative that research organizations across the globe have access to the best possible tools and resources for study,” said Dr. Steve Yang, Co-Chief Executive Officer, WuXi AppTec. “Quanterix continues to demonstrate dominance in this area with its Simoa platforms and assays. We have a strong belief that this partnership, coupled with WuXi AppTec’s open-access enabling platform, especially in the clinical bioanalytical field, will provide comprehensive solutions to our customers in greater China and APAC to drive important advances in disease detection, treatment, and ultimately, prevention.”

08.02.21
Quanterix Announces Closing of Public Offering Including Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
04.02.21
Quanterix Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
03.02.21
Quanterix Announces Proposed Public Offering of $200.0 Million of its Common Stock
22.01.21
Quanterix to Participate in PMWC 2021 COVID-19 Conference