 

Seagen and Astellas Announce Phase 3 Trial Results Demonstrating Survival Advantage of PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 20:15  |  38   |   |   

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) today announced primary results from the phase 3 EV-301 trial comparing PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) to chemotherapy in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor. At the time of pre-specified interim analysis, patients who received PADCEV in the trial lived a median of 3.9 months longer than those who received chemotherapy. Median overall survival was 12.9 vs. 9.0 months, respectively (HR=0.70 [95 percent Confidence Interval (CI): 0.56-0.89], p=0.001). For patients in the PADCEV arm of the trial, maculopapular rash, fatigue and decreased neutrophil count were the most frequent Grade 3 or greater treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) occurring in more than 5 percent of patients.

Urothelial cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer and can also be found in the renal pelvis, ureter and urethra.1

The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented during the virtual scientific program of the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) (Abstract 393).

“Improving survival is especially meaningful in patients who have had their cancer progress following chemotherapy or other treatment,” said Daniel P. Petrylak, M.D., Professor of Medicine and of Urology, Yale Cancer Center, and corresponding author of the published study.

“Enfortumab vedotin is the first medicine to reduce the risk of death compared to chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and an immunotherapy,” said Professor Thomas Powles, M.D., Director, Barts Cancer Centre, Queen Mary University of London, who presented results at ASCO GU.

Patients who received PADCEV in the trial also showed improvement in the following secondary endpoints:

  • Median progression-free survival, which is the time without progression of cancer, was 5.6 months for PADCEV vs. 3.7 months for chemotherapy (HR=0.62 [95 percent CI: 0.51-0.75]; p<0.00001).
  • Overall response rate, the percentage of patients with either complete or partial response, was 40.6 percent vs. 17.9 percent of patients in the chemotherapy arm (p<0.001).
  • Disease control rate (DCR), which is the percentage of patients who have achieved complete response, partial response or had stable disease, was 71.9 percent for PADCEV and 53.4 percent for chemotherapy (p<0.001).

Other safety findings included:

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seagen and Astellas Announce Phase 3 Trial Results Demonstrating Survival Advantage of PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Urothelial Cancer Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) today announced primary results from the phase 3 EV-301 trial comparing PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) to chemotherapy in adult …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Jackson Announces Leadership Changes Led By New CEO Laura Prieskorn
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Limelight Networks Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:15 Uhr
Seagen and Astellas Announce Presentation of Results from PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) Pivotal Trial in Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Urothelial Cancer Who Were Ineligible for Cisplatin Chemotherapy
12:45 Uhr
European Commission Approves Seagen’s TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
11.02.21
Seagen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
10.02.21
Seagen and Genmab Submit Tisotumab Vedotin Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
30.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 04/21