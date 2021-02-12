PNM Resources Shareholders Approve Proposed AVANGRID Merger

AVANGRID announced the strategic PNM Resources merger combination in October 2020 in an all cash offer for PNM Resources’ shares at $50.30 per share, an $8.3 billion enterprise value transaction. The resulting entity would be one of the major clean energy companies in the US with ten regulated utilities in six states and the third largest renewables company with operations in 24 states.

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading clean energy company, marked an important milestone in its proposed PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) merger as PNM Resources’ shareholders voted [overwhelmingly] in favor of the transaction.

“Approval by PNM’s shareholders is an important step toward realizing this strategic transaction. Our two companies share the same values and we are passionate about our customers, employees, and the communities we serve,” said Dennis V. Arriola, CEO of AVANGRID.

The approval follows recent regulatory clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

The company continues to pursue state and Federal regulatory approvals for the merger, including approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, as well as the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.