Equillium Presents Positive Interim Clinical Data of Itolizumab in First-line Treatment of Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease at the 2021 Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings Digital Experience
Higher dose cohorts demonstrated 100% overall response rate, resulting in substantial reduction in baseline corticosteroid use
Dose-dependent reduction of CD6 expression on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells is consistent with itolizumab mechanism of action
LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, presented interim data from the EQUATE clinical trial supporting itolizumab’s potential as a first-line treatment for acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD). The study, described in the late-breaking oral presentation titled “Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of Itolizumab, A Novel Targeted Anti-CD6 Therapy, in Newly Diagnosed Severe Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Interim Results from Equate Study,” was presented earlier today by John Koreth, MBBS, DPhil, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director of Translational Research – Stem Cell Transplantation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, at the 2021 TCT Meetings Digital Experience.
“Itolizumab’s favorable safety and tolerability profile, combined with preliminary efficacy results and the ability to reduce corticosteroid use, bodes very well for treating aGVHD patients in the first-line setting,” said Dr. Koreth. “There is a critical need for new treatments for aGVHD, and this study supports further evaluation of itolizumab as a novel immunomodulatory treatment for this life-threatening condition.”
Key Highlights, Summary and Conclusions from Oral Presentation:
- The CD6-ALCAM pathway modulates both the activity and trafficking of pathogenic CD6high T effector cells, which play an important role in the immuno-inflammatory cascade
- Itolizumab causes antigenic modulation of CD6, yielding hyporesponsive T cells
- Itolizumab was generally well tolerated across all doses in high-risk aGVHD patients
- Key findings for itolizumab:
- Dose-dependent reduction of CD6 expression on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells is consistent with proposed mechanism of action
- Strong response for higher dose level cohorts (0.8 and 1.6 mg/kg) with overall response rate (ORR) of 100% (N=6) at Day 29; 5 patients demonstrated complete responses (CR) and one patient, a very good partial response (VGPR)
- Clinical responses have been sustained through Day 57
- Reduction in baseline corticosteroid use at Day 29 was ~40 - 80%
- Dose-dependent reduction in the pharmacodynamic marker of CD6 expression on effector T cells was observed as early as 24 hours after treatment
