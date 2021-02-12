Equillium Presents Positive Interim Clinical Data of Itolizumab in First-line Treatment of Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease at the 2021 Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings Digital Experience

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, presented interim data from the EQUATE clinical trial supporting itolizumab’s potential as a first-line treatment for acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD). The study, described in the late-breaking oral presentation titled “Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of Itolizumab, A Novel Targeted Anti-CD6 Therapy, in Newly Diagnosed Severe Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Interim Results from Equate Study,” was presented earlier today by John Koreth, MBBS, DPhil, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Director of Translational Research – Stem Cell Transplantation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, at the 2021 TCT Meetings Digital Experience.

“Itolizumab’s favorable safety and tolerability profile, combined with preliminary efficacy results and the ability to reduce corticosteroid use, bodes very well for treating aGVHD patients in the first-line setting,” said Dr. Koreth. “There is a critical need for new treatments for aGVHD, and this study supports further evaluation of itolizumab as a novel immunomodulatory treatment for this life-threatening condition.”

Key Highlights, Summary and Conclusions from Oral Presentation: