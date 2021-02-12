Rapala VMC Corporation has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Sofina SA (Brussels, Belgium) on 12.2.2021.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT

According to the notification, the aggregate ownership of Sofina SA in Rapala VMC Corporation’s shares (ISIN: FI0009007355) decreased below five (5) per cent threshold on February 11, 2021.

Rapala VMC Corporation has one share series, and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 39,000,000.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5 % threshold N/A Below 5 % threshold 39,000,000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 19.48 N/A 19.48

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) RAPALA VMC (FI0009007355) 0 N/A 0 N/A SUBTOTAL A 0 0

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

None notified

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Additional information:

None notified

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2020, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

